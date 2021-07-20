Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges after officials say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a church bus.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Kenneth E. Guenther, 39, of Topeka was arrested around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say an officer was patrolling near SW 12th St. and SW Fairlawn Ave. when they noticed Guenther underneath a bus parked in the First Lutheran Church parking lot.

TPD says when the officer made contact, Guenther fled on foot. He was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Guenther faces multiple charges, including Theft between $1,500 and $25,000, Criminal Damage to Property, Flee or Attempt to Elude.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.