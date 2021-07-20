Advertisement

Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from underneath a Topeka church bus.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges after officials say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a church bus.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Kenneth E. Guenther, 39, of Topeka was arrested around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say an officer was patrolling near SW 12th St. and SW Fairlawn Ave. when they noticed Guenther underneath a bus parked in the First Lutheran Church parking lot.

TPD says when the officer made contact, Guenther fled on foot. He was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Guenther faces multiple charges, including Theft between $1,500 and $25,000, Criminal Damage to Property, Flee or Attempt to Elude.

