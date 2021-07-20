Advertisement

State Farm Insurance presents $20,000 check to Safe Kids Kansas

From left, State Farm Insurance representatives Paul Davault and Jamie Hornbaker along with...
From left, State Farm Insurance representatives Paul Davault and Jamie Hornbaker along with Safe Kids Kansas state director Cherie Sage took part in a $20,000 check presentation ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Topeka Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Farm Insurance representatives presented a $20,000 check to the Safe Kids Kansas organization Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Topeka Zoo.

Officials said the donation will be used to support bicycle safety; teen driver safety; and Bucks for Buckles, which is a Safe Kids Kansas program that promotes seat-belt usage.

The presentation took place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the giraffe exhibit at the zoo, 635 S.W. Gage.

Among those on hand for the ceremony were Cherie Sage, state director of Safe Kids Kansas; and Topeka-based State Farm agents Jamie Hornbaker and Paul Davault.

