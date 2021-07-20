State Farm Insurance presents $20,000 check to Safe Kids Kansas
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Farm Insurance representatives presented a $20,000 check to the Safe Kids Kansas organization Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Topeka Zoo.
Officials said the donation will be used to support bicycle safety; teen driver safety; and Bucks for Buckles, which is a Safe Kids Kansas program that promotes seat-belt usage.
The presentation took place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the giraffe exhibit at the zoo, 635 S.W. Gage.
Among those on hand for the ceremony were Cherie Sage, state director of Safe Kids Kansas; and Topeka-based State Farm agents Jamie Hornbaker and Paul Davault.
