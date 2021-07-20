Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted Colorado man after a Sunday morning police chase.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Robert R. Boyles, 32, is wanted after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday morning in an area of SW Gage Blvd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Boyles, of Colorado, fled the scene and has not been found yet. If you have information regarding Boyles’ whereabouts, contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 immediately.

On Sunday, July 18, just after 1:15 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a spray-painted black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck in an area of Gage Blvd. for a stolen license plate. It said the driver refused to stop and started a police chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department helped and deployed stop sticks at SW 15th St. and SW Gage Blvd. In an area of SW Cambridge Ave., Boyles drove out of his lane and hit a deputy’s vehicle before he continued northbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an area of SW Atwood Ave., two passengers ran from the truck and were taken into custody. It said Sarah L. Followell, 32, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and a narcotics warrant out of Colorado. It said the other passenger, David W. Bentley, 42, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital via AMR for minor injuries and will be booked into jail for interference with law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

