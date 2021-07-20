Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase

Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted Colorado man after a Sunday morning police chase.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Robert R. Boyles, 32, is wanted after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday morning in an area of SW Gage Blvd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Boyles, of Colorado, fled the scene and has not been found yet. If you have information regarding Boyles’ whereabouts, contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 immediately.

On Sunday, July 18, just after 1:15 a.m., the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a spray-painted black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck in an area of Gage Blvd. for a stolen license plate. It said the driver refused to stop and started a police chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department helped and deployed stop sticks at SW 15th St. and SW Gage Blvd. In an area of SW Cambridge Ave., Boyles drove out of his lane and hit a deputy’s vehicle before he continued northbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an area of SW Atwood Ave., two passengers ran from the truck and were taken into custody. It said Sarah L. Followell, 32, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and a narcotics warrant out of Colorado. It said the other passenger, David W. Bentley, 42, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital via AMR for minor injuries and will be booked into jail for interference with law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor
Richard Primera, 31, of Council Grove
Council Grove man arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop
FILE
Police: Man walking on KC interstate hit and killed Tuesday