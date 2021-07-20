Salute Our Heroes: Paramedic following his grandfather’s footsteps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County native found his calling in EMS when he decided to pursue his interest in the human body.

Emergency medical response was a logical choice when James Marstall decided on a career change nearly a dozen years ago.

“I always had an interest in the body and learning how to…treat the body, treat the medical conditions, always was just kind of a point of interest for me.” Riley County EMS Paramedic and Field Training Officer, James Marstall says.

Marstall started at Pottawatomie County EMS as an EMT, then became a paramedic and transferred to Riley County five years ago.

Growing up in Manhattan, Marstall enjoys working in the community he grew up in.

“You can come to work comfortably knowing that things are taken of at home…people support you and they know what you’re doing is hopefully making a difference to somebody else.” Marstall says.

Marstall’s favorite part of being a Paramedic is getting to interact with members of the community, and offer reassurance when people need it most.

“We’re happy to come out and assess you and make sure that you’re getting the appropriate care, and things that you need to be healthy and happy.” Marstall says.

Marstall says he plans to continue serving his hometown community for as long as he can.

“Every one of those patient encounters means something different and has a different impact on that individual, so that’s…that’s definitely more rewarding to me.” Marstall says.

Marstall says his co-workers are like an extension of his family, supporting each other and growing more tightly knit over the last year and a half.

