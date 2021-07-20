Advertisement

Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa lands at Chattanooga

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Duke in a regional...
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Duke in a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas won 85-81 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa has found a new home at Chattanooga.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news; De Sousa later confirmed the move on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴛᴏ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄᴇ ɪ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴅɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀsɪᴛʏ ᴏғ ᴛᴇɴɴᴇssᴇᴇ ᴀᴛ ᴄʜᴀᴛᴛᴀɴᴏᴏɢᴀ. ɪ'ᴍ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴀ ᴍᴏᴄ ᴇxᴏᴅᴜs 𝟷𝟺:𝟷𝟺” De Sousa wrote.

De Sousa played in 38 games with one start at KU. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 season, before announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal last month.

“I have made the difficult decision to opt out of this season to focus all of my energies on some personal issues,” De Sousa tweeted after opting out in October. “I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball. I do not know what my next plan will be right now, but I will decide that when the time is right.”

The former Jayhawk has been charged with aggravated battery in relation to an incident outside of a bar New Year’s Day of 2020.

According to the Kansas City Star, a man can no longer see out of his left eye after De Sousa struck him in the face that night. The Star reports De Sousa has a jury trail set to begin Aug. 2, and that his attorney put in a not guilty plea for him.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor
Junction City High School Press Box
JCHS postpones football home opener
Riley County star athlete holds two gold medals after winning state championships in discus and...
From Falcon to Tiger: Ames Burton represents Riley County in SEC
Riley County star athlete holds two gold medals after winning state championships in discus and...
From Falcon to Tiger: Ames Burton represents Riley County in SEC