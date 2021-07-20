Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa lands at Chattanooga

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa has found a new home at Chattanooga.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news; De Sousa later confirmed the move on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴛᴏ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄᴇ ɪ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴅɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀsɪᴛʏ ᴏғ ᴛᴇɴɴᴇssᴇᴇ ᴀᴛ ᴄʜᴀᴛᴛᴀɴᴏᴏɢᴀ. ɪ'ᴍ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴀ ᴍᴏᴄ ᴇxᴏᴅᴜs 𝟷𝟺:𝟷𝟺” De Sousa wrote.

De Sousa played in 38 games with one start at KU. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 season, before announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal last month.

“I have made the difficult decision to opt out of this season to focus all of my energies on some personal issues,” De Sousa tweeted after opting out in October. “I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball. I do not know what my next plan will be right now, but I will decide that when the time is right.”

The former Jayhawk has been charged with aggravated battery in relation to an incident outside of a bar New Year’s Day of 2020.

According to the Kansas City Star, a man can no longer see out of his left eye after De Sousa struck him in the face that night. The Star reports De Sousa has a jury trail set to begin Aug. 2, and that his attorney put in a not guilty plea for him.

ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴛᴏ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄᴇ ɪ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴅɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀsɪᴛʏ ᴏғ ᴛᴇɴɴᴇssᴇᴇ ᴀᴛ ᴄʜᴀᴛᴛᴀɴᴏᴏɢᴀ. ɪ’ᴍ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴀ ᴍᴏᴄ🔵🟡

ᴇxᴏᴅᴜs 𝟷𝟺:𝟷𝟺🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FFwIKb79B3 — Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) July 20, 2021

Former Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa told @Stadium he will be transferring to Chattanooga for this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.