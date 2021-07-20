Advertisement

Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs...
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor will return to Kansas City this season, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Tuesday the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with the 30-year-old free agent.

Okafor joined the Chiefs in 2019 following two seasons with the Saints.

His time in Kansas City has been riddled with injuries. A torn pec in Week 15 forced him to miss the team’s Super Bowl LIV run. The following season, Okafor spent a stint on the injured reserve due to hamstring issues.

Okafor has recorded eight sacks in 19 games in his two seasons with the Chiefs.

