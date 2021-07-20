Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor will return to Kansas City this season, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Tuesday the Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with the 30-year-old free agent.

Okafor joined the Chiefs in 2019 following two seasons with the Saints.

His time in Kansas City has been riddled with injuries. A torn pec in Week 15 forced him to miss the team’s Super Bowl LIV run. The following season, Okafor spent a stint on the injured reserve due to hamstring issues.

Okafor has recorded eight sacks in 19 games in his two seasons with the Chiefs.

