Oklahoma woman behind bars after K9 finds drugs on her

Leanna Driskell, 41, of Moore, Oklahoma.
Leanna Driskell, 41, of Moore, Oklahoma.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman is behind bars after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 found drugs on her during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Leanna M. Driskell, 41, of Moore, Okla., was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop at mile marker 164 on I-35. During the stop, it said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found on Driskell.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Driskell was the passenger of the car. She was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

