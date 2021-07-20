Miss Kansas to join students, families for Sunflower Summer Campout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Miss Kansas will join students and families for the Sunflower Summer Campout at Tuttle Creek State Park on Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Education says as part of the Sunflower Program, it will host the Sunflower Summer Campout with Tuttle Creek State Park and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. It said the campout is a free activity through its Sunflower Summer program.

According to the KSDE, the event was open to all Kansas students and families and over 120 people have registered to attend. It said representatives will attend, including Linda Lanterman, state parks director for KDWP, Levi Gantenbein, Tuttle Creek State Park manager, Riston Landwehr, Sunflower Summer Campout coordinator at KDWP and Denise Kahler, KSDE director of communications. It said Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark will attend the campout, along with AmeriCorps members, members of the Tuttle Creek team and other KDWP team members.

KSDE said the event will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, as campers arrive and check-in, which will be followed by canoeing, kayaking, archery and fishing. It said Miss Kansas will bring her drums and lead a group activity in the evening.

According to the KSDE, the Sunflower Summer Campout schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 22 3:30-4 p.m.: Arrival, settle into family tents, gather. 4–6 p.m.: Canoes/kayaks on the pond, archery, fishing. 6 p.m.: Dinner – elk burgers and hot dogs, side dishes, yard games. Evening: Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark leading group activity, live animal talk, hike/scavenger hunt, s’mores.

Friday, July 23 Morning: Breakfast, games and closing activities. Noon: Close of camp.



