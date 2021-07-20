Mild Night Tonight Before Summer Heat Later This Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and Tuesday are our last days in the 80s for the days ahead. If you can, find time outdoors and accomplish that yard work sooner rather than later because we’re going to be heating up.

Tonight will be fairly mild though like the previous few nights with lows in the mid 60s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s with some 90s to the west and easterly winds around 5 mph under mostly sunny conditions.

Most will hit 90 degrees on Wednesday with winds still light from the south at 5 to 10 mph with mostly sunny sky conditions. Lows Wednesday night near 70 degrees. The heat unfortunately will continue to build the rest of this week through the weekend.

Highs Thursday will likely be in the low to mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph under sunny skies ushering in hot and humid air for Friday. Friday will be a few degrees warmer with highs forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s with southwest winds still at 10 to 15 mph and sunny skies. Lows Friday night will struggle to get below 75 degrees in Northeast Kansas and may get a degree or two lower in North-Central Kansas.

Temperatures don’t change much over the weekend. Saturday has the potential to be the warmest day we’ve seen so far this July with highs in the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Some model data is indicating that there could be a bit more cloud cover on Sunday that may help keep our temperatures from getting any hotter. Overall though, skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny.

Heat indices will also be something to pay close attention to as feel like values may be about 5° higher than the air temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Later in the week and this weekend heat index value may be closer to 5° to 10° higher than the actual air temperature.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of today and tomorrow because it will be our coolest days of the week. Heat will overspread the area for the second half of the work week and not only last through the weekend but there’s a very real possibility highs don’t cool down much for the rest of the month. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC.

