MFD wins 18th Battle of the Badges blood drive

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members from Riley County rolled up their sleeves for the 18th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday.

Community members donating blood in the Battle of the Badges blood drive were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite agency, between Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS.

Blood donations have been declining since the beginning of the pandemic, but are slowly increasing, but the blood supply remains low.

The Battle between the badges, is a fun way to encourage community members to donate blood.

“I like the friendly competition that we have out here because hopefully it will draw more people out and I think it really doesn’t matter who wins, as long as it’s RCPD.” Riley County Police Department, Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup says.

“Thank you for supporting the Manhattan Fire Department at the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” Manhattan Fire Department, Captain Nate Hollenbeck says.

“The real winners, though, are the people that get the blood at the end of the day, so we’re all just out here having fun.” Riley County EMS, Assistant Director, Josh Gering says.

The winner of the 2021 Battle of the Badges blood drive is the Manhattan Fire Department, winning for the 9th time since the ‘Battle of the Badges’ began in Manhattan. If you missed Tuesday’s blood drive you can find upcoming blood drives in your area by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

