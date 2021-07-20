Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third of three defendants in a 2018 double murder was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday, July 21.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Richard Daniel Showalter was convicted for the double homicide of Lisa Sportsman and her 17-year-old relative Jesse Polinskey. In the case of State of Kansas v. Richard Daniel Showalter, he said two others were also charged for a 2018 double homicide.

On July 23, 2018, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to 3541 Girard with reports of a home invasion. When officers arrived, he said they found two dead victims inside the home with an apparent cause of death being blunt force trauma. Upon completion of the investigation, he said three people were arrested and charged with various felonies.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the end of a 7-day trial, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. Jury found Showalter guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary. He said Showalter’s sentencing has been set for Oct. 8, at 1:30 p.m.

Showalter faces a possible life sentence for each of his murder convictions.

According to Kagay, the two co-defendants in these crimes have already been convicted and sentenced. He said Bradley Sportsman was sentenced to almost 46 years in prison and Matthew Hutto was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for their participation in the murders.

Kagay said he commends the work of Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and Assistant Deputy District Attorney Brandon Farnham for their work on the case. He said he also thanks the Topeka Police Department for their work on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.