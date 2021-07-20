KDHE awards grant to reduce chronic disease risks to local organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations have been included in grants to reduce chronic disease risks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Community Health Promotion team has announced the recipients of the 2022 Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant. In total, it said there are 22 grantees that will cover 34 counties and over 2.9 million Kansans.

According to the KDHE, the CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical support to communities in order to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. It said strategies include reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing kids from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition.

"We are proud that the CDRR grant allows communities to assess their health data, address local priorities through policy, promote health and wellness and often apply for other funding opportunities," said Secretary Lee A. Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE said grantees are as follows:

Thrive Allen County, Inc. (Allen County)

Barton County Health Department (Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford Counties)

Health and Wellness Advocates of Cherokee County (Cherokee County)

Crawford County Health Department (Crawford County)

Quality of Life Coalition (Dickinson County)

Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department (Douglas County)

Edwards County Economic Development Corporation (Edwards and Hodgeman Counties)

LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition (Finney, Stanton and Scott Counties)

Grant County Community Foundation Office (Grant County)

Harvey County Health Department (Harvey County)

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson County)

Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness (Lyon County)

Miami County Health Department (Miami County)

North Central- Mitchell County Medical Foundation (Mitchell, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Republic and Smith Counties)

Montgomery County Health Department (Montgomery County)

Reno County Health Department (Reno County)

Riley County Health Department (Riley County)

Central Kansas Foundation (Saline County)

Medical Society of Sedgwick County (Sedgwick County)

Shawnee County Health Agency (Shawnee County)

Wilson Medical Center (Wilson County)

Unified Government Public Health Department (Wyandotte County)

