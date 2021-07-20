JCHS postpones football home opener

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Construction of Junction City’s new high school building has delayed the start of school by two weeks to August 25th, but although classes are delayed, the start of high school athletics will continue on time, but in alternate locations.

Junction City High School Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus said in an interview that initial practices will take place at the old high school building on Eisenhower Drive, to allow for construction to be safely completed.

In addition to practices taking place away from the new site, Westerhaus says that some of the initial contests of the year may be moved to alternate sites or delayed, including the first Blue Jay football game.

“We’re making preparations to potentially delay some of our initial home events,” he said. “One of those being our home football game on September 3rd. So, we have already made preparations to move that date with Topeka High, so that will be an away game and we’ll play that on Thursday, September the 2nd.”

The rescheduling means that Junction City will play its first three games of 2021 on the road. In week two, the Blue Jays will renew their rivalry with Manhattan at Bishop Stadium, and in week three Junction City will travel to Topeka to take on the Seaman Vikings for the final time as Centennial League foes.

The change also means that the following three weeks of the season will then be at home. As of now, Junction City’s inaugural game at its new home will be set for Friday, September 24th against Washburn Rural.

“It’s kind of nice that we have the flexibility to do that because we play Topeka High twice this year,” said Westerhaus. “So, we can simply move the game week six to week one at their place, and week one to six at our place.”

The revised Junction City High School football schedule is as follows:

Week 1 - @ Topeka High

Week 2 - @ Manhattan

Week 3 - @ Topeka Seaman

Week 4 - Home vs. Washburn Rural

Week 5 - Home vs. Topeka West

Week 6 - Home vs. Topeka High

Week 7 - @ Emporia

Week 8 - Home vs. Highland Park

Week 9 - TBD - Playoffs Round 1

