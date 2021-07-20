Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate serving a 7-year sentence at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Correction says Keith Wade, an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, died on Monday, July 19. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Wade was serving an 84-month sentence for the battery of a juvenile correctional facility officer. It said he had been imprisoned since February of 2017.

