Advertisement

Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Keith Wade
Keith Wade(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate serving a 7-year sentence at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Correction says Keith Wade, an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, died on Monday, July 19. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to KDOC, Wade was serving an 84-month sentence for the battery of a juvenile correctional facility officer. It said he had been imprisoned since February of 2017.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor
Richard Primera, 31, of Council Grove
Council Grove man arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase
FILE
Police: Man walking on KC interstate hit and killed Tuesday