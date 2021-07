TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. authorities jailed a Haysville woman Monday on drug charges.

Colisa Keely, 48, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on I-35 for a traffic violation. Deputies found narcotics in the vehicle, then booked Keely into the Osage Co. Jail for meth possession.

