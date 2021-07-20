Advertisement

Greater Topeka Partnership takes new approach for its annual meeting this year

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is taking a new approach to its annual meeting this year.

Its annual “Back to Momentum” meeting was like no other on Tuesday!

This year it’s a music festival here at Evergy plaza with food trucks and live music, but business is still being conducted here.

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s annual meeting kicked off with opening remarks, followed by a live band.

A few awards were given out as well honoring businesses and organizations within the partnership, especially ones who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Greater Topeka says this annual meeting is to invite the community to celebrate the resilience and progress as the city continues its momentum moving forward.

”Resilence was important from our community members all the way down to our corporate community and our elected officials, but getting past it, because you know what everybody really wanted last year to get our momentum back,” Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO said.

“I actually don’t think we lost as much momentum as we think because we got our momentum back really fast so the trajectory is up from here,” Pivarnik added. “I mean normally we’re doing a business meeting, but this year we’re having some beers, we’re having some bands. We’re celebrating the resiliency of the community, but at the same time doing it with one another, so we can really celebrate where we have been, but really look forward to the future.”

Pivarnik says the Greater Topeka Partnership’s annual meeting plans to continue just like a music festival for the future.

