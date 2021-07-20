Gov. Kelly announces 36 cities to receive highway improvement project funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 30 cities have been slated to receive funds for highway improvement projects.

Governor Laura Kelly says 36 cities in Kansas will get a combined total of $23 million to improve highways and intersections as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program.

“Through our bipartisan transportation plan, we are committed to preserving and improving Kansas’s highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects they were intended for,” Governor Kelly said. “By working with local leaders to address transportation challenges and strengthen our state’s roadway system, we will create jobs and business opportunities now and for future generations.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Highway Infrastructure Program funds headed to Kansas enable this round of CCLIP funds to increase from $18 million to $23 million for use in 2022-2024. She said a City Connecting Link is any route of the State Highway System located in the corporate limits of a city.

The Kansas Governor said demand for CCLIP funding was high with cities that have dealt with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said KDOT received 61 applications requesting $37 million in funding towards $47 million in total construction.

“The CCLIP program is another way KDOT partners with communities to provide more options and help solve transportation problems,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “CCLIP projects help cities improve safety and contribute to economic growth and vitality.”

Under the CCLIP, Gov. Kelly said a city is required to contribute up to 25% of the project cost based on its population, however, some cities contribute significantly more than others. She said cities with a population under 2,500 are not required to provide a match.

According to Gov. Kelly, CCLIP projects fit into one of three categories:

Surface Preservation - These projects involve maintenance work like resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project.

Pavement Restoration - These projects are funded up to $1 million and usually involve full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues.

Geometric Improvement - These projects address geometric issues like adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration and are funded up to $1 million per project.

Gov. Kelly said funded projects are as follows:

Fairview - U.S. 36, Geometric Improvement, $2,000,000

Centralia - K-9, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Emporia - U.S. 50, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Horton - U.S. 73, Surface Preservation, $300,000

St. Marys - K-63, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Atchison - K-7, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Manhattan - K-18, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Cawker City - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Abilene - K-15, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Clay Center - K-15, Surface Preservation, $600,000

Concordia - K-9, Surface Preservation, $300,000

McPherson - U.S. 81B, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Council Grove - U.S. 56, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Ellsworth - K-14, Surface Preservation, $600,000

Colby - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Stockton - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Baxter Springs - U.S. 69A, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

Parsons - U.S. 59, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

Independence - U.S. 75, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Independence - U.S. 75, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Hoisington - K-4, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

Belle Plaine - K-55, Pavement Restoration, $2,000,000

Augusta - U.S. 54, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Larned - K-19, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Kingman - U.S. 54, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

Lyons - U.S. 56, Surface Preservation, $300,000

El Dorado - U.S. 77, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Hutchinson - K-61, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Wellington - U.S. 160, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Newton - K-15, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Winfield - U.S. 77, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Great Bend - K-96, Surface Preservation, $300,000

Garden City - K-156, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000

Ness City - K-96, Pavement Restoration, $750,000

Cimarron - K-23, Surface Preservation, $600,000

Leoti - K-25, Pavement Restoration, $500,000

To view a map of the CCLIP awards, click HERE.

