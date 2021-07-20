Gov. Kelly announces 36 cities to receive highway improvement project funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 30 cities have been slated to receive funds for highway improvement projects.
Governor Laura Kelly says 36 cities in Kansas will get a combined total of $23 million to improve highways and intersections as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program.
“Through our bipartisan transportation plan, we are committed to preserving and improving Kansas’s highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects they were intended for,” Governor Kelly said. “By working with local leaders to address transportation challenges and strengthen our state’s roadway system, we will create jobs and business opportunities now and for future generations.”
According to Gov. Kelly, Highway Infrastructure Program funds headed to Kansas enable this round of CCLIP funds to increase from $18 million to $23 million for use in 2022-2024. She said a City Connecting Link is any route of the State Highway System located in the corporate limits of a city.
The Kansas Governor said demand for CCLIP funding was high with cities that have dealt with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said KDOT received 61 applications requesting $37 million in funding towards $47 million in total construction.
“The CCLIP program is another way KDOT partners with communities to provide more options and help solve transportation problems,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “CCLIP projects help cities improve safety and contribute to economic growth and vitality.”
Under the CCLIP, Gov. Kelly said a city is required to contribute up to 25% of the project cost based on its population, however, some cities contribute significantly more than others. She said cities with a population under 2,500 are not required to provide a match.
According to Gov. Kelly, CCLIP projects fit into one of three categories:
- Surface Preservation - These projects involve maintenance work like resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project.
- Pavement Restoration - These projects are funded up to $1 million and usually involve full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues.
- Geometric Improvement - These projects address geometric issues like adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration and are funded up to $1 million per project.
Gov. Kelly said funded projects are as follows:
- Fairview - U.S. 36, Geometric Improvement, $2,000,000
- Centralia - K-9, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Emporia - U.S. 50, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Horton - U.S. 73, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- St. Marys - K-63, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Atchison - K-7, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Manhattan - K-18, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Cawker City - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Abilene - K-15, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Clay Center - K-15, Surface Preservation, $600,000
- Concordia - K-9, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- McPherson - U.S. 81B, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Council Grove - U.S. 56, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Ellsworth - K-14, Surface Preservation, $600,000
- Colby - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Stockton - U.S. 24, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Baxter Springs - U.S. 69A, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000
- Parsons - U.S. 59, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000
- Independence - U.S. 75, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Independence - U.S. 75, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Hoisington - K-4, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000
- Belle Plaine - K-55, Pavement Restoration, $2,000,000
- Augusta - U.S. 54, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Larned - K-19, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Kingman - U.S. 54, Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000
- Lyons - U.S. 56, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- El Dorado - U.S. 77, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Hutchinson - K-61, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Wellington - U.S. 160, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Newton - K-15, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Winfield - U.S. 77, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Great Bend - K-96, Surface Preservation, $300,000
- Garden City - K-156, Geometric Improvement, $1,000,000
- Ness City - K-96, Pavement Restoration, $750,000
- Cimarron - K-23, Surface Preservation, $600,000
- Leoti - K-25, Pavement Restoration, $500,000
To view a map of the CCLIP awards, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.