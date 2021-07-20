Gas leak temporarily shuts down west Topeka shopping center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak Tuesday morning temporarily shut down a west Topeka shopping center.

Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Prestige Plaza shopping center in the 1900 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road on a report of a gas leak.

The Topeka Fire Department and Kansas Gas Service crews responded to the scene.

All five businesses in the strip mall -- Men’s Warehouse, Happy Nails, Verizon, Brown’s Shoe Fit and Panda Express -- were evacuated as crews responded to the incident.

After the businesses were ventilated of the gas, they were reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Kansas Gas Service crews remained on the scene past 11:30 a.m. and were on the east -- or back -- side of the strip mall.

No injuries were reported.

