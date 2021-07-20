Ft. Riley to host full-scale emergency response exercise Wednesday

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of a full-scale emergency response preparedness exercise on Wednesday.

Fort Riley says a full-scale exercise will be held on the military base on July 21. During the day, it said residents, employees and community members should be aware that there could be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. It said tornado sirens will also be heard during the exercise.

According to Ft. Riley, exercise planners do not expect traffic on post to be impacted by the activity, however, drivers should be aware of increased emergency response activity.

The military base said Whitside Fitness center will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with the exercise.

According to Ft. Riley, the fill-scale exercise is a way to test and improve installation emergency preparedness. It said the annual exercise involves Ft. Riley assets and community partners and will help test, synchronize and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.