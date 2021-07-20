Advertisement

Ft. Riley to host full-scale emergency response exercise Wednesday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of a full-scale emergency response preparedness exercise on Wednesday.

Fort Riley says a full-scale exercise will be held on the military base on July 21. During the day, it said residents, employees and community members should be aware that there could be an increase in emergency response vehicle activity and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. It said tornado sirens will also be heard during the exercise.

According to Ft. Riley, exercise planners do not expect traffic on post to be impacted by the activity, however, drivers should be aware of increased emergency response activity.

The military base said Whitside Fitness center will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with the exercise.

According to Ft. Riley, the fill-scale exercise is a way to test and improve installation emergency preparedness. It said the annual exercise involves Ft. Riley assets and community partners and will help test, synchronize and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

Taylor Clark crowned the new Miss Kansas
Miss Kansas to join students, families for Sunflower Summer Campout
FILE - Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Project
U.S. Department of Education to stop promotion of “1619 Project”
FILE
AG Schmidt urges Supreme Court to review New York gun law to protect Second Amendment
Kansas' Silvio De Sousa celebrates by cutting down the net after defeating Duke in a regional...
Former Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa lands at Chattanooga