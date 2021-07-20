Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

Members of BCTGM Local 218 stand on the picket line on the 16th day of the strike on Tuesday,...
Frito-Lay and union leaders “making progress” on contract negotiations as strike continues
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
WWII Vet stops by Kansas statehouse on his 50-state, 50-governor tour
WWII Vet stops by Kansas statehouse on his 50-state, 50-governor tour
2021 Battle of the Badges American Red Cross T-shirt
2021 MHK Battle of the Badges
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows