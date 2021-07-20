Advertisement

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries
A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million

Latest News

Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs...
Report: Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Monster wildfire tests years of forest management efforts
President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House