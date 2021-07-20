From Falcon to Tiger: Ames Burton represents Riley County in SEC

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County’s Ames Burton was born to throw.

“You’re competing obviously against other people, but then you’re competing with yourself which I really liked,” Ames Burton, a two-time State Track medalist from Riley County, said. “I’m a very competitive person. I think track drove me to be the best version of myself I could.”

Burton finished a standout career with the Falcons bringing home several medals and rewriting the record books.

“The community was such a great support behind me,” Burton said. “When I won state, I was definitely thinking of them. To represent Riley County like that means a lot to me.”

And her talent has her ready to wear the black and gold.

“The SEC is a big conference,” Burton said. “It’s a big deal for sure. I’m really nervous. Probably as nervous as I am excited.”

A few months ago, she signed on the dotted line to join the track squad at Mizzou.

“I could feel that they wanted me there and I loved Columbia and it just felt like a second home,” Burton said. “Like I belonged there.”

While Burton will now become a Tiger, she carries the Riley County Falcon in her heart.

“It means a lot to me to represent the small town kids,” Burton said. “To all those little kids who dream, like dreams come true. You have to put in work for sure. It doesn’t always work out. There’s going to be bumps on the way, but you’ll end up where you need to be and I think that’s what happened with me for sure.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.