Emergency crews respond to one-vehicle crash in Jackson County

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday near 118th and T Roads. The location was about a mile northeast of Hoyt.

Initial reports indicated a Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed at that location.

No serious injuries had been reported as of 7:55 a.m.

