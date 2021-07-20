Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to one-vehicle crash in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday near 118th and T Roads. The location was about a mile northeast of Hoyt.

Initial reports indicated a Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed at that location.

No serious injuries had been reported as of 7:55 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

