Early-morning shed fire in southeast Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shed fire Tuesday in southeast Topeka is under investigation.

Crews were sent around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 3200 block of S.E. Colorado Avenue, where the fire was reported.

Fire officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that crews were able to knock down the fire in the detached shed and were able to contain it to that structure.

A couple of charred gas-powered push lawn mowers were seen behind the shed.

Smoke lingered in the air for more than 30 minutes after the blaze was reported.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. to determine the cause of the blaze.

There was no immediate dollar-loss estimated.

No injuries were reported.

