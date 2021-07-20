Council Grove man arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after weapons and drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Richard G. Primera, 31, of Council Grove is in custody and faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in an area of SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday night.

On Monday, July 19, around 8:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic top on a white 2009 Saab in an area of SW Topeka Blvd. During the investigation, it said it was found that Primera had a felony warrant out of Lyon Co. He was then arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Primera was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant as well as criminal possession of a firearm, criminal carrying of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and multiple traffic-related violations.

The incident remains under investigation.

