Confederate monument defaced at Wichita veterans park

Confederate statue defaced this weekend
Confederate statue defaced this weekend(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A granite monument honoring Confederate soldiers at Wichita’s Veterans Memorial Park has been defaced with spray paint.

The Wichita Eagle reports that someone painted over the word “Çonfederate” in the phrase “In honor of all Confederate veterans of the War Between the States 1861-1865.” The words courage, devotion and military duty, which referred to Confederate troops, also were covered in paint.

The memorial is part of a collection of city monuments that honor troops from each service branch and six wars and military actions. The Civil War monument, called the Reconciliation Memorial, is a four-sided granite obelisk, with two sides honoring Confederate troops and two sides honoring Union soldiers.

It was dedicated in 2016, a year after the removal of a Confederate battle flag from a display at the veterans park. The flag display flies historical and foreign banners representing steps to the formation of the United States.

The Confederate flag was removed in 2015 after the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which a white supremacist gunned down nine Black members of a Bible study group.

The obelisk memorial was commissioned as a compromise to tamp down controversy between Confederate flag supporters and opponents.

