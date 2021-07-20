Advertisement

Big Red One Year of Honor to commemorate two more Medal of Honor recipients

FILE - Big Red One Year of Honor May 2021 ceremony
FILE - Big Red One Year of Honor May 2021 ceremony(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Red One Year of Honor will commemorate two more Medal of Honor recipients from the 1st Infantry Division.

Fort Riley says it and the 1st Infantry Division will host the next Big Red One Year of Honor event on Wednesday, July 21. It said the day’s theme will be “virtue.” It said it will honor two Medal of Honor recipients and the events will provide a chance to increase the ability of personnel to serve, lead and live honorably.

According to the military base, the day will begin at 10:15 a.m. with a Commemoration Ceremony at Victory Park to honor 2nd Lt. Samuel L. Parker and Pfc. Daniel R. Edwards, both of whom earned the Medal of Honor in July 1918 during World War I. It said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims will speak at the ceremony and relate battlefield gallantry to today’s personnel.

In the afternoon, Ft. Riley said it will unveil new street signs in honor of Parker and Edwards at 4 p.m.

According to Ft. Riley, the Big Red One Year of Honor is a year-long observance of 37 service members that have earned the Medal of Honor while serving the division. By extension, it said the campaign will enhance esprit-de-corps, foster leader development and increase unit morale and cohesion through authentic examples of virtue, leadership and living a life of honor.

The Commemoration Ceremony will be livestreamed HERE.

The Street Dedication Ceremony will be livestreamed HERE.

