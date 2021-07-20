TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With students about to transition back to the classroom after the summer break and a year full of COVID-19 protocols, back-to-school events are coming back bigger and better than ever.

Salvation Army Back to School Fair - July 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m., The Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka.

Back to School Fun Activity Day - Aug. 7, 12-11 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka. The event will be hosted by the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Committee. Activities include: Live DJ Water Balloons Tug of War Kickball Dump Tank Swimming 12-5 p.m. 3 Point Contest Free Throw Contest Dunk Contest Vendors School Supply Giveaway 5-7 p.m. Movie in the Park Black Panther: 8 p.m.



