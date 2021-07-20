Back to School Events
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With students about to transition back to the classroom after the summer break and a year full of COVID-19 protocols, back-to-school events are coming back bigger and better than ever.
- Salvation Army Back to School Fair - July 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m., The Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka.
- Back to School Fun Activity Day - Aug. 7, 12-11 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka. The event will be hosted by the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Committee. Activities include:
- Live DJ
- Water Balloons
- Tug of War
- Kickball
- Dump Tank
- Swimming
- 12-5 p.m.
- 3 Point Contest
- Free Throw Contest
- Dunk Contest
- Vendors
- School Supply Giveaway
- 5-7 p.m.
- Movie in the Park
- Black Panther: 8 p.m.
If you have a Back to School event that you would like included, click HERE.
