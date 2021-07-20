Advertisement

Back to School Events

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With students about to transition back to the classroom after the summer break and a year full of COVID-19 protocols, back-to-school events are coming back bigger and better than ever.

  • Salvation Army Back to School Fair - July 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m., The Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka.
  • Back to School Fun Activity Day - Aug. 7, 12-11 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka. The event will be hosted by the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Committee. Activities include:
    • Live DJ
    • Water Balloons
    • Tug of War
    • Kickball
    • Dump Tank
    • Swimming
      • 12-5 p.m.
    • 3 Point Contest
    • Free Throw Contest
    • Dunk Contest
    • Vendors
    • School Supply Giveaway
      • 5-7 p.m.
    • Movie in the Park
      • Black Panther: 8 p.m.

If you have a Back to School event that you would like included, click HERE.

