Auburn park celebrates adaptive swing

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn park has a new adaptive swing thanks to a local agency.

S&L Ranch, an agency supporting adults with special needs, donated the money Fitness Park needed for the handicap-accessible swing.

S&L founder Billy Lewis says the swing will honor the memory of her sister Jaylee Sowers, who had cerebral palsy, and help all visitors feel included.

“Our parents adopted her when she was one-and-a-half years old, and she immediately became a part of our personal family, and later our S&L family,” Lewis said.

“There were many times we’d take her places, and there was nowhere for her to swing or participate as a child, and that needs to change, and this is part of that change,” Lewis’ mother Kathy sowers said. “It’s a life changer.”

Auburn Councilwoman Dorothy Bryan says the swing is just another piece of bigger plans the town has for the park. Up next, she says, is a splash park.

"No Regrets Tour" comes to Topeka
WWII vet touring US, raising money for frontline nurses
Topeka man remembers father after losing him to COVID-19
