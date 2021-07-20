80s and 90s Today with Heat Building for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We still have a few days before the intense heat settles over Northeast Kansas. Tonight will be mild once again with lows in the mid 60s and southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat safety can’t be stressed enough later this week. Stay hydrated, take breaks in an air conditioned environment if possible and wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to help protect yourself form the sun and heat. It’s also important to not forget about any outdoor animals and pets and it will be crucial that they have a water supply during this heat wave. Heat index values are also expected to be at or above 100 degrees later this week through the weekend.

As far as rain chances, we have added in a slight chance for scattered rain showers and storms late on Sunday evening and again on Monday evening. However, no widespread relief from the heat is expected with these afternoon and evening storms.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear with some cumulus in the afternoon. Highs in upper 80s and low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be seasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s under sunny conditions and southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night lows will be near 70 degrees with clear skies still anticipated before the heat wave first appears on Friday.

Friday through at least Wednesday is looking to be between 95 - 103 degrees from east to west across Northeast Kansas. Heat index values during this time will also be between 98 - 107 degrees potentially nearing 110 degrees early next week for areas farther west. Right now, there are no indications that this heat will exit the region soon and it is possible that the heat wave lasts up to the first days of August.

Upcoming Heat Wave (WIBW)

Taking Action:

You still have time to take advantage of the next couple days despite a gradual warming trend. It’ll still be relativity cooler than what it will be by the end of the week. This heat wave will start with our hottest temperatures by Friday has a very real possibility to last into at least the first week of August. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer..... more than tornadoes so this needs to be taken seriously. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure you have a way to keep them cool.

