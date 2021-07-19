Wichita woman seriously injured in turnpike crash in Lyon County

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Interstate 335 of the Kansas Turnpike, about six miles north of the Admire exit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 2010 Chevrlet Traverse sport utility vehicle was northbound on I-335 when the driver lost control because of wet road conditions.

The SUV then spun and hit the barrier wall.

A passenger, identified as Erika Alvarez-Andres, 38, of Wichita, was transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia with serious injuries

The patrol said Alvarez-Andres was wearing her seat belt.

The driver, Marco Ibanez-Bonilla, 49, of Emporia, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ibanez-Bonilla was wearing his seat belt.

