Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust

From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for various drug charges after a raid in Fairview.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing charges after officials uncovered drugs at a home in Fairview over the weekend.

According to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office, Roger Teske, 57, and Jane Teske, 65, both of Fairview, along with Tammy Snethen, 45, of White Cloud were arrested Sunday.

Officials say the Teskes both face charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Snethen faces counts for possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say the arrests were made after a search warrant was executed at 114 W. Front Street in Fairview on Sunday.

Brown Co. officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and/or charges are pending.

No other information was released.

