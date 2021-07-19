Topeka mother advocates for disabled inclusion after struggling to get son’s wheelchair fixed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka mother’s complicated journey to get her son’s wheelchair fixed has led her to advocate for more inclusion for disabled individuals.

Pam McMillan says the closest facility that could repair her son’s wheelchair was more than an hour away. She says that made her realize that something needs to change in the capital city.

Pam McMillian says she and her husband cared for their disabled son, Jason, since he was born.

When Pam’s husband passed away it became too hard for her to care for Jason on her own.

“I lost my husband two years ago to cancer and Jason moved to Aldersgate which has been a blessing in our lives.”

Jason has cerebral palsy and is quadriplegic so he requires a wheelchair to get around.

Several months ago Jason’s NuMotion wheelchair started experiencing problems.

“Nu motion came out in March and took a look at Jason’s wheelchair and said they would order the parts and work with Aldersgate and get those parts ordered”, said McMillan. “Aldersgate kept trying to call NuMotion and they would not return the phone calls.”

Earlier this week, McMillans’s worst nightmare happened.

“On Monday the worst thing happened, Jason’s wheelchair quit working and my son depends on this wheelchair to get around, he only has the use of his arm.”

She was finally able to get service done on Jason’s wheelchair, but it was no easy process since the Topeka NuMotion location is closed.

Jason was able to get a lender chair for the time being, but it is still expected to take 2-4 week for him to get his own wheelchair back.

“We don’t have Nu-motion here in Topeka, we don’t have a facility that will take care of wheelchairs and medical as far as people need like with repairs.”

She says the complicated process and the price of it all has made her realize that something needs to be done to help those who are disabled in Topeka.

“If you live in nursing facility and you’re on Medicare and Medicaid in the state of Kansas it is out of pocket,” she said. “We’re talking about a wheelchair that has special things. They sell these chairs $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, I mean that’s more than we pay for our cars and the average person cannot afford that.”

