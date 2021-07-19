Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested following a string of burglaries at several downtown businesses over the past few months.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Stan Wade Chavez, 35 was located Monday after several tips from the public.

Chavez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on multiple charges including two counts of burglary, three counts of criminal damage, and one count of theft.

TPD did not say what businesses were impacted.

