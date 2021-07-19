Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries

Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in Downtown Topeka.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested following a string of burglaries at several downtown businesses over the past few months.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Stan Wade Chavez, 35 was located Monday after several tips from the public.

Chavez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on multiple charges including two counts of burglary, three counts of criminal damage, and one count of theft.

TPD did not say what businesses were impacted.

