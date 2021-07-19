Advertisement

Suspect arrested after weekend altercation in Manhattan

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged weekend altercation in Manhattan.

Just after 5:30p.m. Saturday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal threat in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 21-year-old, a 26-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man reported a 32-year-old suspect shoved the 21-year-old, threw a closed beer can at the 26-year-old, striking him and threatened the same victim with a knife.

A 26-year-old suspect was identified as a suspect. Police also arrested Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 32, of Manhattan on requested charges of attempted aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal threat. Moreno is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.

