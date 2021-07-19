Advertisement

Study says Topeka has 10th highest burglary rate of American small cities

Burglary graphic
Burglary graphic(Associated Press)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from moving and insurance website Porch.com says Topeka has the tenth-highest rate of annual burglaries of all American small cities.

To compile their list, researchers a Porch analyzed data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program between 2015 and 2019 and calculated the average number of burglaries and larceny-thefts per 100,000 residents. According to the list, Topeka had an average of 816 annual burglaries per 100,000 residents. The small city with the most burglaries per capita was Vallejo, California, with 2,045 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Lafayette, Louisiana ranked just below Topeka with 798 burglaries.

Wichita made the top ten for large cities with the most burglaries, coming in at number nine with 841 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Kansas City ranked eighth, with 872 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Memphis, Tennessee was the large city with the most annual burglaries per 100,000 people, at 1,384.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found Urn
Topeka family reunited with lost urn
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
FILE - Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of...
Frito-Lay says strike unnecessarily puts employees at risk of hardships
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
Topeka mother advocates for disabled inclusion
Topeka mother advocates for disabled inclusion after struggling to get son’s wheelchair fixed

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
A worker was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after falling from the roof of Second...
Man injured after falling from roof at North Topeka church
One lane of Auburn Rd. in Shawnee County is closed as crews work a rollover crash.
Rollover crash closes one lane of Auburn Rd.
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Suspect arrested after weekend altercation in Manhattan