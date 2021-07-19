Study says Topeka has 10th highest burglary rate of American small cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from moving and insurance website Porch.com says Topeka has the tenth-highest rate of annual burglaries of all American small cities.

To compile their list, researchers a Porch analyzed data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program between 2015 and 2019 and calculated the average number of burglaries and larceny-thefts per 100,000 residents. According to the list, Topeka had an average of 816 annual burglaries per 100,000 residents. The small city with the most burglaries per capita was Vallejo, California, with 2,045 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Lafayette, Louisiana ranked just below Topeka with 798 burglaries.

Wichita made the top ten for large cities with the most burglaries, coming in at number nine with 841 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Kansas City ranked eighth, with 872 annual burglaries per 100,000 people. Memphis, Tennessee was the large city with the most annual burglaries per 100,000 people, at 1,384.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.