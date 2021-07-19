Sheriff: Toddler critically injured after Wichita kidnapping, shooting at Cheney Lake

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 2:11 p.m. Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody following a kidnapping that led to a nearly 2-year-old child being shot in the stomach.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said a suspect took the child and their mother from a home in Wichita and drove them out to Cheney Lake in Reno County.

Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said there was some type of altercation and the woman and child were leaving when a man fired a shot. The child was struck through the vehicle.

The child’s mother drove back to Sedgwick County and called 911. Emergency crews found the woman and child in their vehicle at 61st St. N. and 263rd St. W.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman’s condition is unknown.

Back at Cheney Lake, Campbell said a perimeter has been set up to locate the suspect. Aviation support, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Haven Police Department, Mt Hope police, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, South Hutch Incident Command, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism are all assisting with the search.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said a victim called 911 and requested an ambulance. Crews responded and located the victim’s vehicle at 61st St. N. and 263rd St. W.

Dispatchers said the call was connected to an incident that occurred in Reno County, near Cheney Lake.

