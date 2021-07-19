Shawnee Co. Commissioners pause capital outlay project discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co.’s award from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan complicated talks on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.

County officials across all departments met at Monday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting to begin discussion on requests to fund 2022 projects with capital outlay money.

Commissioners approved Capital Improvement Plans that did not request capital outlay funding.

The projects are funded from Solid Waste, Public Works, Sherwood Wastewater District, Noxious Weed Equipment, land record, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s Office general budget.

“In general, all our projects would be funded via sales tax or through special highway or special bridge,” explained Curt Neihaus, the County’s Public Works Director.

Some projects that requested capital outlay funding, like renovations for courtrooms, presented challenges because the projects could be funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

According to Audit Finance Director Betty Greiner, the U.S. Treasury has not yet released definitive guidelines on how to spend American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

“There are some buckets you could pay out of, one of the buckets is lost revenue, there’s a lot more flexibility in that,” she explained.

“There’s also another bucket of judicial money, the judicial money, we’re not sure what that could include because those regulations and that criteria has not come yet but we have a lot of flexibility in the money for the lost revenue since courts are part of the government services.”

Commissioners made some allocations for capital outlay requests before reversing their decision and choosing instead to wait for further guidance on ARP spending.

“Until we have further guidance on what applies and what won’t it’s kind of throwing a dart at the wall to see what might hit,” Commissioner Kevin Cook said.

“We don’t even know what will qualify and what won’t we have some rough ideas as to what projects might fall under ARP but we don’t have much guidance.”

Commissioners did move to allocate $2 million for the Capital Outlay fund for 2022.

“Those [projects] still remain as critical those still remain as high but when we have clarification as to what may qualify some of them may have a funding source that’s different than what was listed,” Cook said.

In a separate item on Monday’s agenda, commissioners approved for consulting firm Witt O’Brien to give guidance on how the county can spend its $34 million dollars in ARP funding.

The county’s SPARK committee will also discuss with the firm which projects are appropriate to fund with ARP and what could be used to fund with capital outlay money and make recommendations to commissioners.

Conversations on the use of Capital Outlay funds will resume November 1.

