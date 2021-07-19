Advertisement

Safe Kids Kansas and US Coast Guard hold life jacket fashion show to promote water safety

Riemann Funeral Home set up life jacket loaner station in Gulfport. (Photo Source: WLOX
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo played host to a unique fashion show on Monday that featured kids wearing un-sinkable attire.

The event was sponsored by Safe Kids Kansas and the Coast Guard to show off the different types of life jackets available to kids of all ages and to emphasize the importance of wearing one while out on the water.

Along with life jackets, Safe Kids Director Cherie Sage says adult supervision is vital to keeping kids safe in the water. “Whether you’ve got a child in a bathtub or a wading pool, or you’re at the city pool, a lake, or even in the ocean, it’s important for adults to have their eyes on children at all times,” said Sage. “Drowning happens so quickly and silently, so your undivided attention is the safest thing.”

According to Safe Kids Kansas, children ages one to four and teens ages 14 to 19 are at the highest risk for drowning.

