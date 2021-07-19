Rollover crash closes one lane of Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of Auburn Rd. in Shawnee County is closed as crews work a rollover crash.

Authorities said a vehicle suffered a blown tire, which caused it to leave the road and land on its top in the tree line beside the road.

They said the driver was a man in his 70′s. He suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Fire Department are on scene. They have one lane of traffic blocked as they work.

