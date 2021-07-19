Advertisement

Officials: 15-year-old drowns in pool at Kansas home

Water
Water(KWCH)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities in south-central Kansas say a 15-year-girl drowned in a private swimming pool over the weekend. Officials say the drowning happened Friday night at a home in Harvey County.

First responders were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the girl was swimming alone in the pool when she drowned.

Others in the home found the girl in the pool and called 911. Medics who arrived on the scene performed CPR and rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name had not been released by early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Found Urn
Topeka family reunited with lost urn
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
FILE - Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of...
Frito-Lay says strike unnecessarily puts employees at risk of hardships
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
Topeka mother advocates for disabled inclusion
Topeka mother advocates for disabled inclusion after struggling to get son’s wheelchair fixed

Latest News

Police tase man as they take him into custody Monday morning in East Topekak
Man injured Monday morning in fall from roof of North Topeka church
A worker was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after falling from the roof of Second...
Man injured after falling from roof at North Topeka church
One lane of Auburn Rd. in Shawnee County is closed as crews work a rollover crash.
Rollover crash closes one lane of Auburn Rd.