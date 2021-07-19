Officials: 15-year-old drowns in pool at Kansas home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities in south-central Kansas say a 15-year-girl drowned in a private swimming pool over the weekend. Officials say the drowning happened Friday night at a home in Harvey County.

First responders were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the girl was swimming alone in the pool when she drowned.

Others in the home found the girl in the pool and called 911. Medics who arrived on the scene performed CPR and rushed her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name had not been released by early Monday morning.

