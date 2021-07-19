The negotiations continue between Frito Lay and the union

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It has been two weeks since the Frito Lay strike began.

Earlier today the two sides got together in an attempt to come up with a solution to end the holdout.

Mark McCarter says a pay raise isn’t the only thing they are fighting for--they are fighting for their health.

They have called it a day for today, and negotiations will resume tomorrow morning in an effort to reach a deal.

