The negotiations continue between Frito Lay and the union
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It has been two weeks since the Frito Lay strike began.
Earlier today the two sides got together in an attempt to come up with a solution to end the holdout.
Mark McCarter says a pay raise isn’t the only thing they are fighting for--they are fighting for their health.
They have called it a day for today, and negotiations will resume tomorrow morning in an effort to reach a deal.
