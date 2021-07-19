Monday forecast: Mild today, hot by the end of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall a quiet week ahead as temperatures warm up each day this week with little to no rain chances for the next 8 days.

The only signs of rain for the next 8 days will be Sunday into Monday but with the low probability of widespread rain and being that it’s more than a week away will keep it out of the forecast for now.

The only hazard we’ll have for the next 8 days and looking more likely for the rest of July is the heat. We’ve been hearing a lot about the heat in the western part of the US and that part of the country baking for much of the summer and while we won’t get as hot as they’ve been, the heat will be overspreading into the middle part of the country. Humidity does get slightly higher as we get toward the end of the week so through Wednesday possibly even Thursday, heat indices will be up to 5° above the actual air temperature but once we get to Friday and into the weekend we could be talking about heat indices more in the 5-10° range above the temperature.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog this morning otherwise some fair weather cumulus clouds developing this afternoon. Generally mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday will be more in the low-mid 90s with mid 90s to around 100° Friday through the weekend. While highs in the 90s aren’t unusual for July standards, it’s the lows that are more concerning as mid 70s by the weekend will keep the warmth around even at night making it more important to plan head and make sure you’re in a cool area even at night if possible.

Taking Action:

Watch out for fog this morning

Take advantage of today and tomorrow because it will be our coolest days of the week. Heat will overspread the area for the second half of the work week and not only last through the weekend but there’s a very real possibility highs don’t cool down much for the rest of the month. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC.



