Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through the windshield of the sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Saturday on US-40 highway at Bob Billings Parkway, on the west side of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling south on US-40 when a large nut and bolt fell through the windshield, striking a passesnger in the face.

The patrol identified the injured person as Linzie M. Sanders, 15, of Willard, Mo.

The patrol said Sanders was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Other occupants of the SUV -- including driver Andrew Sears, 45; and passengers Amanda Sue Sanders, 43; Dyland P. Sears, 10; and Lauren E. Sears, 18, all of Willard, Mo. -- were reported uninjured.

All occupants in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

