Man tased during incident Monday morning in East Topeka
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police tased a man Monday morning as they attempted to take him into custody in East Topeka, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of S.E. 24th. The location was about a block west of S.E. 24th and California Avenue.
Police at the scene said officers were attempting to take a man into custody on several outstanding warrants.
The man refused to cooperate with officers, who used a Tazer to help take him into custody.
The arrested man was taken to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance in keeping with police department policy.
No serious injuries were reported, and additional details weren’t immediately available.
