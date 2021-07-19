Man tased during incident Monday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police tased a man Monday morning as they attempted to take him into custody in East Topeka, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of S.E. 24th. The location was about a block west of S.E. 24th and California Avenue.

Police at the scene said officers were attempting to take a man into custody on several outstanding warrants.

The man refused to cooperate with officers, who used a Tazer to help take him into custody.

The arrested man was taken to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance in keeping with police department policy.

No serious injuries were reported, and additional details weren’t immediately available.

