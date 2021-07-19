Advertisement

Man injured after falling from roof at North Topeka church

A worker was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after falling from the roof of Second...
A worker was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after falling from the roof of Second Presbyterian Church, 210 N.W. Menninger Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A worker was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after falling from the roof of a North Topeka church, authorities said.

Emergency responders were sent around 10:15 a.m. Monday to Second Presbyterian Church, 210 N.W. Menninger Road, where the accident was reported.

Initial reports indicated the man fell approximately 15 feet.

His injuries at first were considered critical, but later were described as serious.

Orange cones could be seen on top of the roof of the church, located on N.W. Menninger Road between the 3100 blocks of N.W. Topeka Boulevard and N. Kansas Avenue.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

