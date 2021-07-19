Combat Air Museum holds second round of Aviator Education Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Having your head in the clouds is strongly encouraged to those attending the Combat Air Museum’s Aviator Education Camp, which took off on Monday.

This is the second session of the week-long camp for 8 to 13-year-old boys. Throughout the week, the kids will learn all about the fundamentals of flying and will even get to sit in the pilot’s seat of a KC-135 tanker.

On Monday, the boys made paper airplanes and took a tour of the museum. Tour guide Bruce Couch says the three-hour-a-day camp is the perfect way to make sure kids are still learning and taking time away from technology during summer break: “We need more of this,” Couch said, “instead of being on the computer and the cellphone all the time.”

This is the last aviator education program for the summer, but the Museum has plenty of classes for kids throughout the year. Click here for more information.

