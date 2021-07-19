Advertisement

Board of Regents appoints search committee for next KSU President

(KWCH)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents has appointed 25 members to the committee that will assist and advise the Board in the search for the next president of Kansas State University. The search committee includes representation from university students, faculty, alumni, and the Manhattan community.

Last month the Board named Carl Ice as chair of the search committee. Ice is a K-State alumnus and retired CEO of BNSF Railway, and was recently appointed to the Board of Regents by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Mark Hutton is vice-chair of the committee, He founded Hutton Construction in 1992. Other committee members include retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Glenn Campbell, K-State General Counsel Shari Crittendon, KSU Student Michael Dowd, President and CEO for the Board of Regents Blake Flanders, Distinguished Professor of Music Wayne Goins, English Professor Tanya Gonzalez, Marketing Professor Kevin Gwinner, CEO / general counsel for Kansas Farm Bureau Terry Holdren, KSU student Maria Izquierdo, CEO of PAI, Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins, Chairman of the Board of Meredith Corporation Steve Lacy, former K-State and pro football player and a partner at Fulcrum Global Capital Kevin Lockett, Chairman of Steel and Pipe Supply Dennis Mullin, President of the University Support Staff Senate Mary Oborny, Distinguished Professor of Kinesiology and Anatomy & Physiology David C. Poole, Manhattan City Commissioner Usha Reddi, Management Trainee on the College Recruiting Team at BNSF Railway Darrell Reese Jr., University Distinguished Professor Charles Rice, former U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, KSU Vice President for Research David Rosowsky, the chief academic and administrative officer of K-State Polytechnic Dr. Alysia Starkey, KSU Athletic Director Gene Taylor, Vice Chair of the KSU Foundation Board of Directors Mary Vanier and an Associate Professor in the Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Agricultural & Biological Engineers Dr. Lisa Wilken.

