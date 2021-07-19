Advertisement

Atchison County reporting increase in coronavirus cases

Atchison County officials are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
Atchison County officials are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison County officials are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

KAIR Radio reports Atchison County ended this past week with 38 “active, confirmed and positive cases” of COVID-19.

The latest numbers were included in a news release issued July 15 by the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health agency, KAIR reports.

Two days before that release, on July 13, Atchison County had 23 active, confirmed positive coronavirus cases, KAIR said.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Atchison County comes at a time when more cases are being reported statewide as a result of the faster-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment stated that seven of the COVID-19 cases in Atchison County were of the delta variant.

The radio station said Doniphan and Jackson counties in northeast Kansas also are seeing more COVID-19 cases. The KDHE reports 26 cases in Doniphan County involving the delta variant, while five cases of the variant have been confirmed in Jackson County.

