Atchison County reporting increase in coronavirus cases

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison County officials are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

KAIR Radio reports Atchison County ended this past week with 38 “active, confirmed and positive cases” of COVID-19.

The latest numbers were included in a news release issued July 15 by the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health agency, KAIR reports.

Two days before that release, on July 13, Atchison County had 23 active, confirmed positive coronavirus cases, KAIR said.

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Atchison County comes at a time when more cases are being reported statewide as a result of the faster-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment stated that seven of the COVID-19 cases in Atchison County were of the delta variant.

The radio station said Doniphan and Jackson counties in northeast Kansas also are seeing more COVID-19 cases. The KDHE reports 26 cases in Doniphan County involving the delta variant, while five cases of the variant have been confirmed in Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.