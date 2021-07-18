Veil Events held a free bridal show for future brides in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Every woman has the dream of having the perfect wedding.

The perfect cake, the right venue and of course, the most beautiful dress--but planning a wedding doesn’t happen over night and isn’t always easy.

So Veil Events strives to make the process fun and painless.

“When it comes to planning a wedding, there’s a lot of different pieces, there is a lot of booking vendors and you might need a lot of help putting it all together, the vendors here today can help the brides figure the music and food or maybe there are still looking for a venue so we are here to make these brides planning process a lot easier,” said Lindsay Kooser.

Like anything, creating a fairytale wedding can be stressful, especially when it was planned during a year of a pandemic.

“But since with COVID a lot of people in my family got sick and we have a lot of elderly people and we didn’t want to get them sick either so we pushed it back onto next year that way COVID can be done with and we can actually have a family gathering for when it happens,” said bride, Osheana Oates.

Over 40 venues attended the event to help shower ideas onto the brides.

“We are here to help them and we put on a wedding planning class and we have two today here at the show, but we are just here to answer their questions and we want them to know where to start when it comes to budget and what venue to pick, we are right here to help them with that process,” said Kooser.

